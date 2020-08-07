After year with community ed, Muenchow moving on

Matt Muenchow knew he had a year to learn how community education operates and how to run Panther Field House.

Despite the interruption from coronavirus, Muenchow learned plenty during his year. Now, it’s time for the GSL native to move on. His year-long contract with the school district ended June 30. Last week, he posted a farewell on Panther Field House’s Facebook page.

“I want to thank everyone for a great year,” he wrote. “It was a wonderful experience and wish everyone the best and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Muenchow plans to continue his schoolwork toward the community education certification. A 2008 graduate of GSL, Muenchow said the pandemic hindered his academic progress and the availability of classes he needs to complete.

(For the complete story, see the July 8 print edition of The Chronicle.)