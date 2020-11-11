Annandale rolls over Panthers, 48-0

GSL struggling with missing players

It’s an equation that adds up to a bad situation for the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School football team. The Panthers found out just how shorthanded they were Friday night in Annandale.

With a half-dozen front-line players injured or hobbled, GSL wasn’t able to keep path with the undefeated Cardinals. They rolled over GSL, taking a 29-0 lead at halftime and blowing the game open early on the first play of the second half.

“They’re good, really good. They’re an outstanding football team,” GSL coach Scott Tschimperle said, acknowledging the Cardinals might be the best team the Panthers have faced during the truncated season.

Up next:

The Panthers will host Zimmerman in the homecoming game tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

The Thunder, like GSL, are 2-3. Zimmerman’s wins came over New London-Spicer and Little Falls.

Senior football players and cheerleaders will be honored at the game.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)