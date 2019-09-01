Boys’ cagers split

With one win and one loss last week, the Glencoe-Silver Lake boys’ basketball team opened 2019 in the same fashion as it closed out 2018. Since winning the first two games of the season, the Panthers have evenly split the next 10 contests and hold a 7-5 overall record.

GSL opened its post-holiday slate with a daunting home matchup against 2018 Class AA state champion Jordan. The game was a showdown between the top two teams thus far in the Section 2AA North standings.

The Hubmen came into the night with a perfect subsectional record, while the Panthers were 5-1 against their North rivals. Those trends held as Jordan owned both the initial and final minutes of the game to win 75-58.

GSL took a brief 2-0 lead, but the Hubmen built a 23-13 advantage by the midpoint of the frame en route to a 38-26 halftime edge.

