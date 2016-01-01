  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Boys’ CC runs its way into close second at final GSL meet

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:10am
The GSL girls’ varsity cross-country team runners Kendra Klobe (left), Abigale Boetel (middle) and Majkya Metcalf helped the team come in second place at its last home meet of the regular season last Thursday, Sept. 24. They ran against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Annandale.

The Panthers’ cross-country teams took off running at their final home meet of the regular season last Thursday, Sept. 24, as boys varsity lost the tie for first place and girls varsity came in second place.
Both varsity teams ran the 5-kilometer course at the Stevens Seminary Field behind Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, and it seemed like the GSL boys had a leg up on the other two competing teams, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (HLWW) and Annandale.

Upcoming:
The Panthers will run again at its next meet this Thursday, Oct. 1, at Watertown-Mayer high school at 4 p.m. Their sections meet is Oct. 13 in Montgomery and the time is still to-be-determined.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 30 print edition of The Chronicle.)