Boys’ CC wins at W-M

Submitted by admin on Wed, 10/17/2018 - 11:27am
By

Another round of rain couldn’t keep the Glencoe-Silver Lake cross-country teams from the swift completion of their appointed rounds at the Watertown Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
The Panther boys took first place in the five-team competition, while the girls came in second in their 5,000-meter race.
Connor Hallaway placed third overall with a run of 18 minutes, 17.55 seconds to lead GSL to the team victory.
Right behind Hallaway was Oscar Peña, who finished fourth in 18:23.42, as the Panthers placed four runners in the top seven spots.
Ethan Knudten took sixth in 19:05.10, with Paul Sievert coming in seventh in 19:12.13.

