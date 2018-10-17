Boys’ CC wins at W-M

Another round of rain couldn’t keep the Glencoe-Silver Lake cross-country teams from the swift completion of their appointed rounds at the Watertown Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The Panther boys took first place in the five-team competition, while the girls came in second in their 5,000-meter race.

Connor Hallaway placed third overall with a run of 18 minutes, 17.55 seconds to lead GSL to the team victory.

Right behind Hallaway was Oscar Peña, who finished fourth in 18:23.42, as the Panthers placed four runners in the top seven spots.

Ethan Knudten took sixth in 19:05.10, with Paul Sievert coming in seventh in 19:12.13.

