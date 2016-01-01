  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Boys’ soccer team endures toughest part of season

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 1:15pm

Heading into last week’s matches, Hutch/GSL boys’ soccer coach Richard Appleby knew his team was in for its biggest test of the season. Despite a pair of lopsided setbacks, signs of improvement were available as the team prepares for competitive matches yet to come.
Hutch/GSL fell 10-0 to Waconia, an undefeated powerhouse that has outscored opponents, 17-2, in its first four matches. Thursday, Sept. 17, Holy Family scorched Hutch/GSL, 6-1. The team only faces one more of the state’s top teams when it travels to Orono Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Spartans are 2-1-2, including a 3-1 win over Holy Family and a 1-1 draw with Waconia earlier this season.
Hutch/GSL will face New Prague tomorrow night, Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., in New Prague.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 23 print edition of The Chronicle.)