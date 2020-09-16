Boys’ soccer team rallies, ready for tough tests

After a tough loss to a solid Mound Westonka team, the Hutch/GSL boys’ soccer team faced a tough challenge at halftime Thursday, Sept. 10.

A halftime adjustment helped the team rally from a 1-0 deficit against Central Minnesota Christian and earn a draw heading into a tough week against top-level competition.

Hutch/GSL fell 6-0 last Tuesday, Sept. 8. The thumping came after a 6-1 setback against Mayer Lutheran.

At intermission against Central Minnesota Christian, trailing 1-0, Hutch/GSL coach Richard Appleby challenged his players to make needed positioning changes to claim control of the middle of the field.

