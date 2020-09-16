  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Boys’ soccer team rallies, ready for tough tests

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:47am

After a tough loss to a solid Mound Westonka team, the Hutch/GSL boys’ soccer team faced a tough challenge at halftime Thursday, Sept. 10.
A halftime adjustment helped the team rally from a 1-0 deficit against Central Minnesota Christian and earn a draw heading into a tough week against top-level competition.
Hutch/GSL fell 6-0 last Tuesday, Sept. 8. The thumping came after a 6-1 setback against Mayer Lutheran.
At intermission against Central Minnesota Christian, trailing 1-0, Hutch/GSL coach Richard Appleby challenged his players to make needed positioning changes to claim control of the middle of the field.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 16 print edition of The Chronicle.)