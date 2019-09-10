warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Boys cross-country takes 13th at Litchfield Invitational

Submitted by admin on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 11:19am
By

Panther boys runners were at it again in Litchfield on Thursday, Oct. 3 on a day that averaged in the lower 50s for temperatures, along with fairly wet running conditions. GSL finished 13th among 21 teams.
Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers boys cross-country Head Coach Jeff Delwiche said cold isn’t nearly as big of a problem — if any problem at all, as long as it doesn’t get too cold — for runners battling weather conditions.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 9 print edition of The Chronicle.)