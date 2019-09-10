Boys cross-country takes 13th at Litchfield Invitational

Panther boys runners were at it again in Litchfield on Thursday, Oct. 3 on a day that averaged in the lower 50s for temperatures, along with fairly wet running conditions. GSL finished 13th among 21 teams.

Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers boys cross-country Head Coach Jeff Delwiche said cold isn’t nearly as big of a problem — if any problem at all, as long as it doesn’t get too cold — for runners battling weather conditions.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 9 print edition of The Chronicle.)