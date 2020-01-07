Brewers eyeing return to field

Pending the successful results of tests for COVID-19, the Glencoe Brewers will be back on the field Sunday at Mayer.

Glencoe is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. at Mayer Lutheran High School. The Brewers are slated to host Winsted Thursday, July 9. The team currently has to find dates for makeup games against Hamburg, Carver, Plato, Young America and Green Isle.

“You want to pitch?” asked Dave Sell, the Brewers’ assistant manager.

(For the complete story, see the Jul1 print edition of The Chronicle.)