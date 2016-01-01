  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Brewers fall to Cologne in season opener

The Glencoe Brewers opened their season Sunday in Cologne. The Brewers fell, 2-0, in the rain-delayed contest, collecting only three hits but playing solid defense. (Above, left) Glencoe catcher Mason Goettl tagged Cologne’s Carter Clemensen at the plate in the first inning after a near-perfect throw from center fielder Derek Weber.

Glencoe found out the importance of starting the season off without much time for practice Sunday when the Brewers fell to Cologne, 2-0.
A state tournament team from a year ago, the Hollanders are loaded with returning talent. Glencoe managed only three hits in the setback but held Cologne to single runs in the first and fifth innings thanks to solid pitching from Cole Petersen, Derek Bratsch and Ty Christensen.

(For the complete story, see the June 24 print edition of The Chronicle.)