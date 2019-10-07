Brewers remain near top of CRVL

A 3-2, extra-inning victory at Plato on Sunday, July 7, was the third victory in a row for the Glencoe Brewers, as the team moved to within a game of .500 overall.

Glencoe entered the week with an 8-5 record in the Crow River Valley League after rallying to defeat the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Starting pitcher Korey Johnson held Plato scoreless for six innings before the hosts struck for a pair of runs with one out in the seventh.

The 2-0 deficit did not last, however, as the Brewers rallied for a pair of scores in the top of the eighth.

