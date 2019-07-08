Brewers' season comes to a sudden conclusion

The 2019 season came to an end for the Glencoe Brewers after the Crow River Valley League northern division champions dropped their first two games in the Region 7C Tournament last weekend.

It was a difficult tourney for the second-seeded Brewers, who saw seventh-seeded Winsted rally for three runs in the ninth inning to seize a 3-1 victory in the regional opener on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Carver.

Glencoe starter Cole Peterson rolled through eight innings, bewildering the Wildcats to the tune of 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and three walks.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 7 print edition of The McLeod County Chronicle.)