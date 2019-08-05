Brewers top Irish, remain unbeaten

It was a dandy day at the ballpark for the Glencoe Brewers on Sunday, May 5, as the hosts claimed a 6-5 victory over Crow River Valley League heavyweight Green Isle to remain undefeated on the season.

The visiting Irish scored the opening run of the game at a sun-soaked Vollmer Field in the top of the second inning, but the Brewers powered back for two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a lead they did not give up.

Starting pitcher Colt Trebesch kept the Green Isle batters off-balance for the majority of 7-1/3 innings before the visitors began to get to him in the eighth after scoring lone tallies in the sixth and seventh.

(For the complete story, see the May 8 print edition of The Chronicle.)