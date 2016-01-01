Brewers win CRVL northern division, first round 7C bye

Three wins in its final three games, the Glencoe Brewers seized the Crow River Valley League northern division title last week.

With the North title also comes a first-round bye in the Region 7C playoffs, which are scheduled to start this week.

After 10-running St. Boni on Sunday, July 14, the Brewers kept up their late season run by rallying for a 4-2 win over fellow North contender Watertown Wednesday, July 17, to clinch the North.

Glencoe and Watertown were tied 1-1 after the first inning. Colt Trebesch took to the base paths after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning and eventually coming around to score on a Paxton Jordahl single.

The Red Devils took a 2-1 edge in the top of the sixth, before the Brewers stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

(For the complete story, see the July 24 print edition of The Chronicle.)