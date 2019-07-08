Brownton one win from state

By eliminating Highway 212 rival Glencoe last weekend, the Brownton Bruins remained alive in the Region 7C baseball tournament in Carver and are one win away from securing a berth in this year’s state tournament.

While Brownton opened the regional bracket with a 3-0 shutout at the hands of third-seeded Young America Saturday, Aug. 3, the sixth-seeded Bruins recovered mightily the next afternoon by thumping the second-seeded Brewers 12-1 to keep their season afloat.

Brownton managed just three hits against the Cardinals. Jon Werner, Deryk Randt and Matt Schwichtenberg each collecting one single to comprise the near-entirety of the Bruins offense against Cardinals starter Josh Lenz.

