Brownton sweeps New Germany in 7C opener

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 12:01pm
By

By a combined score of 16-1, the Brownton Bruins easily swept the New Germany Dutchmen out of the postseason with a two-game sweep in the opening round of the Region 7C playoffs.
Bruins ace Ryan Grams fired a three-hit shutout at the Dutchmen as the two teams met in Game 1 at Winsted on Wednesday, July 24. Grams struck out 10 batters while allowing three walks in the postseason-opening gem.

