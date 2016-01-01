Brownton sweeps New Germany in 7C opener

By a combined score of 16-1, the Brownton Bruins easily swept the New Germany Dutchmen out of the postseason with a two-game sweep in the opening round of the Region 7C playoffs.

Bruins ace Ryan Grams fired a three-hit shutout at the Dutchmen as the two teams met in Game 1 at Winsted on Wednesday, July 24. Grams struck out 10 batters while allowing three walks in the postseason-opening gem.

