Bruins head to playoffs on four-game skid

The final weeks of the regular season have not been kind to the Brownton Bruins. Brownton, a contender for a top regional seed not long back, fell to a sixth seed and will play a best-of-three opening series against New Germany this week.
It wasn’t quite the end to the regular season that the Brownton Bruins had hoped for, as the team dropped its final two Crow River Valley League games last week to head into the Region 7C playoffs with an 11-7 circuit record.
Brownton suffered a 6-3 loss at Young America Wednesday, July 17. The hosts held a 1-0 lead until the eighth inning, when Deryk Randt smashed a three-run homer to plate Ryan Grams and Dylan Maiers and give the Bruins a 3-1 advantage.
The lead barely lasted, however, as the Cardinals seized control of the contest with five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

