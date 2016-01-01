Bruins head to playoffs on four-game skid

It wasn’t quite the end to the regular season that the Brownton Bruins had hoped for, as the team dropped its final two Crow River Valley League games last week to head into the Region 7C playoffs with an 11-7 circuit record.

Brownton suffered a 6-3 loss at Young America Wednesday, July 17. The hosts held a 1-0 lead until the eighth inning, when Deryk Randt smashed a three-run homer to plate Ryan Grams and Dylan Maiers and give the Bruins a 3-1 advantage.

The lead barely lasted, however, as the Cardinals seized control of the contest with five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

