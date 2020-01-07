Bruins looking to find their stride

In a season where the end of the regular season is just around the corner and positioning for post-season play is important, the Brownton Bruins is one of the teams looking to establish momentum sooner than later.

The Bruins endured a tough week, falling in two of three games. Sunday’s loss was especially frustrating. One physical error and a couple mental mistakes allowed the Green Isle Irish to slip out of McLeod County with a win, leaving the Bruins on the wrong end of a 2-3 record.

“One bad inning,” Bruins manager Doug Schuette said. “One mistake compounded another.”

The Bruins will be back on the field tonight, Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m., hosting Young America. They have the holiday weekend off and won’t play again until July 8, 7:30 p.m., when New Germany travels to Brownton.

