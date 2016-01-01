Bruins rally past Brewers at Glencoe Days

It was a night more reminiscent of early-season football rather than mid-summer baseball, but the Brownton Bruins made the most of their trip to Glencoe Days to face the host Glencoe Brewers on Friday, June 21. Rallying from a 4-0 first-inning deficit, the Bruins made the most of the latter innings to prevail with a 7-4 victory at Vollmer Field.

A two-run homer by former Bruin Mason Goettl combined with a two-run single by Tyler Chap gave the Brewers a 4-0 advantage off of Brownton ace Ryan Grams before the initial frame had expired.

However, after allowing Glencoe four runs on four hits in his first inning of work, Grams settled down and allowed just two hits the rest of the way.

