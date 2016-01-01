CC girls take second in Delwiche Invitational

Despite wet conditions, the Glencoe Silver Lake (GSL) Cross Country girls took second place out of six teams in the 2019 Caty Delwiche Invitational, where three GSL runners, all sophomores, finished in the top eight.

GSL Girls Cross Country Coach Josh Metcalf said, “It’s very good to see” young runners contributing in such an impactful way. Not only was the course wet and sloppy, which rarely warrants good times, but it was muggy and hot with a high dew point.

