CC squads compete at Smith Invitational

It was a sultry afternoon for a jog around the links as the Glencoe-Silver Lake cross-country teams made the annual trek to Montgomery National Golf Club to compete in the Gerry Smith Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 5.

In one of the largest meets that the Panthers will compete in this fall – 26 boys and 21 girls teams – the GSL girls placed 11th, the boys 17th.

Sophomore Connor Hallaway led the Panther boys squad with a 16th-place finish out of 184 finishers with a time of 17 minutes, 20.7 seconds.

Junior Paul Sievert was the next GSL runner to finish the 5,000-meter course, crossing the finish line in 19:06.9 to take 78th.

