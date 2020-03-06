Christensen earns big honor

Zoe Christensen recalls the day in seventh grade she gave the shot put a try during a junior high track practice at Helen Baker Elementary School. She just missed plunking her coach in the noggin.

GSL assistant track coach Jon Lemke knew almost immediately Christensen was going to be something special, and not just because she nearly beaned him. Her first throw came within a foot of hitting Lemke. She had thrown the shot much further than anybody had expected. Most the throwers were heaving the shot put about 15 feet. Lemke and another assistant coach were chatting about 28 feet from the shot put ring when the heavy ball whizzed by him.

