City OKs plan to play ball allowing Brewers to play ball

Under a conditional plan the Glencoe Brewers and the Glencoe City Council OK’d, the 2020 town baseball season could start as soon as this weekend.

The agreement was approved at Monday night’s city council meeting, June 15. It comes after the Minnesota Baseball Association decided last week to move toward playing ball without specific approval from Gov. Tim Walz. The city OK’d a series of guidelines teams must follow and self-police to have permission to use publicly-owned Vollmer Field in Oak Leaf Park.

The Brewers must also obtain insurance to protect the city from liability should someone become ill from exposure to coronavirus.

Representatives of the Brewers and other teams in the Crow River League are scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, June 17, on how to move forward.

