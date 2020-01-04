Club’s new GM sees potential to grow game business

He’s been back and forth between golf courses in Michigan and Arizona for a few years before deciding the time to go home had arrived. Now, Troy Kohls wants to implement the lessons he learned the past few years in Glencoe.

Kohls is the new general manager at Glencoe Country Club. He’s replaced longtime GM Colin Kerslake, who left after completion of the 2019 season. Kohls is working his way through the transition of replacing a well-known figure at the club and working to establish his own reputation.

“I have great respect for Colin,” Kohls said. “I learned a lot from him. He was one of my first mentors in the golf business.”

(For the complete story, see the April 1 print edition of The Chronicle.)