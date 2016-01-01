Cross-country boys snag third in Caty Delwiche Invite

In an event Glencoe-Silver Lake (GSL) Cross Country Coach Jeff Delwiche said was one that was “a little harder” on him, the 2019 Caty Delwiche Invitational proved to be a wet and sloppy event that added up to 30 seconds off ordinary finishing times. The Panthers took third place out of six teams.

The Caty Delwiche Invitational is a meet to memorialize the boys cross-country coach’s daughter, who was killed after being struck by a car while on a run in 2007, when she was just 18 years old. Jeff Delwiche organizes the event as part of remembering his daughter’s legacy.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 25 print edition of The Chronicle.)