Cross-country teams host meet Thursday

The Glencoe-Silver Lake cross-country teams made their second trip to Baylor Park in Young America last week, competing in the Norwood Young America Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The Panther girls’ squad placed third out of 14 teams, while the boys’ team was eighth out of 15 teams in their respective races.

Malayh Metcalf and Kendall Guerrero finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 21 minutes, 2.3 seconds, and 21:06.2, to lead GSL to the third-place finish with 99 points.

Megan Siewert came in 15th in 21:52.5, with Abigale Boetel taking 17th in 22:11.0. Kendra Klobe crossed the line in 52nd with a time of 24:10.3, to wrap up the team scoring. McKenna Hallaway placed 66th in 25:53.1.

