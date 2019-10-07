CRVL co-leading Bruins enter a crucial week of season

While continuing to sit in a three-team dead heat atop the Crow River Valley League and Region 7C standings, the Brownton Bruins opened the month of July with a pair of non-league home victories against Gaylord and New Ulm.

Brownton got in some pre-Independence Day fireworks by means of a 5-0 win over Gaylord on Tuesday, July 2.

Josh Wendlandt started on the mound for the Bruins, going three innings with three strikeouts and four hits allowed.

However, it was reliever Seth Schuette that awarded the win after 10 strikeouts with two hits and one walk given up in six frames of work.

