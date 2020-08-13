A different look for fall sports

Fall sports at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School and high schools around Minnesota will have a much different look this fall now that the Minnesota State High School League has enacted rules intended to minimize the impact or the coronavirus pandemic on student-athletes, coaches and fans.

The approved schedule has volleyball and football moved from a fall to a spring sport beginning in March. The teams can still practice during the fall on a limited basis, said Dean Schwirtz, GSL’s activities director.

