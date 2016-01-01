Even without hoops showcase, Orth Foundation aims to keep on giving

Each year, the Tim Orth Foundation holds its annual fundraiser to help families of children battling illnesses. While the need is the same as ever, this year’s benefit has an unusual twist.

The basketball jamboree that is a highlight of the annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation won’t be held as scheduled Saturday, March 28, at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. Because the children receiving grants have compromised immune systems, and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending against holding large gatherings of people, cancelling the public basketball showcase fundraiser was an easy decision. The GSL School District, armed with the knowledge of the possibility of spreading the virus amidst a gathering of hundreds of people, told the foundation March 13 it couldn’t host the event. While the group organizing the public portion of the event is disappointed, planners agree it was the right call, said Ralph Johnson, a volunteer committee member helping to plan the annual event.

To get involved

Raffle tickets are available at Security Bank in Glencoe, Johnson said. An online silent auction will be held at www.faheysales.com and donations are still being accepted, Johnson said. Donations can be sent to Johnson by calling (320) 583-2230 or Don Tangen at (320) 510-0806.

