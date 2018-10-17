Fall campaign comes to a close for girls’ netters

The season came to a close for the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ tennis team last week in the Section 2A individual tournament at Gustavus College in St. Peter.

GSL was represented in both singles and doubles play on Thursday, Oct. 11, recording one victory in bracket play.

The senior duo of Justine Helmbrecht and Kaitlyn Doolittle, seeded fifth, won their opening match 6-2, 6-3, over unseeded Ashlyn Doering/Payden Beran of Redwood Valley. Helmbrecht and Doolittle came up short in their follow-up, however, falling 6-4, 6-1, to fourth-seeded Anna Braun/Alyvia Behr of Jordan.

