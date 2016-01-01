Food shelf hosting no-cost food giveaway event April 29

McLeod Emergency Food Shelf (MEFS) is hosting a no-cost food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Thursday, April 29, 1 to 3 p.m., at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. SW, Hutchinson. Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up/curbside pickup model. Volunteers maintaining social distance will load food into trunks.

(For the complete story, see the April 21 print edition of The Chronicle.)