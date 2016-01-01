Football, volleyball contests come with limitations

Last week, supporters of volleyball and football celebrated a Minnesota State High School League decision to return the sports to the fall. This week, some of the realities of the decision came into a clearer view.

Activities directors from Wright County Conference schools met Monday, Sept. 21, to determine how they would implement the welcomed return to the court and gridiron. They also established a schedule that potentially includes section competition but no state tournaments.

