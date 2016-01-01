  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Football, volleyball contests come with limitations

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:18am
By

Last week, supporters of volleyball and football celebrated a Minnesota State High School League decision to return the sports to the fall. This week, some of the realities of the decision came into a clearer view.
Activities directors from Wright County Conference schools met Monday, Sept. 21, to determine how they would implement the welcomed return to the court and gridiron. They also established a schedule that potentially includes section competition but no state tournaments.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 30 print edition of The Chronicle.)