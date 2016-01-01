Girls’ cagers primed for another successful run

Coming off the first 20-win campaign in program history, the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ basketball team has reshuffled its deck this winter in search of elusive postseason success.

“I think we’ve gotten to a point where we want to be getting to the subsection finals,” coach Jeff Monahan said. “The state tournament is the state tournament, but we should talk about that as a goal.”

The Panthers have been on a steady climb over the past five years, continually improving both record-wise and conference position.

Last year’s squad won two-thirds of its games for the first time ever and also placed second in the Wright County Conference West standings, two games behind circuit champion Watertown-Mayer.

However, for the second consecutive year, GSL had its season halted by Norwood Young America in the Section 2AA North Subsection finals.

The Raiders again figure to loom large in the Panthers’ postseason plans, but March is a long time from now.

For the moment, GSL is practicing hard to prepare for the season opener against Tri-County United on Friday, Nov. 30.

