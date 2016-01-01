Girls’ cross-country team headed to state

For the first time since 2004, Glencoe-Silver Lake will be represented at the girls’ Class A state cross-country meet after the Panthers earned a runner-up finish at the Section 2A championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 25, at Montgomery National Golf Course in Montgomery.

“They are very excited to make it,” coach Josh Metcalf said. “The girls were not ranked in the top six in the section preview, so they shocked a lot of teams.”

Jumping up to lead GSL was Kendall Guerrero. The freshman ran her finest race to date, finishing the 5,000-meter course with a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 58.6 seconds to place 10th individually.

Senior Maddy Lemke was the next Panther to cross the finish line, taking 16th in 20:24.4, just ahead of freshman Malayh Metcalf’s 18th-place result of 20:49.8.

