Girls’ soccer team looking for a ‘W’

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 9:47am

Terry Shogren, GSL girls’ soccer coach, wants to see his team rewarded with a victory for its ongoing efforts. Problem is, the Panthers are facing some fairly tough competition in the final portion of its regular season schedule.
After an 8-2 defeat against Mound Westonka Thursday, Sept. 19, the Panthers suffered a 7-2 setback Saturday at Faribault. Their record is 1-4 in conference play, 3-7 overall.

