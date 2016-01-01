Girls hoopers can’t douse fire, cage the birds

The Panthers’ girls basketball team split their last two games, a loss against Holy Family last Tuesday, Dec. 17, and a win against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) Thursday.

Holy Family 74, GSL 58

Holy Family, an always- tough Wright County opponent, got off to a hot start against the Panthers, scoring the first 10 points unanswered. After that, coach Jeff Monahan said, the girls started to settle in and play a better brand of basketball.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 25 print edition of The Chronicle.)