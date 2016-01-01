Girls hoopers march over Saints in holiday tourney

The Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ basketball team sent the St. James Saints marchin’ to the other side of the bracket as the Panthers put on a dominant performance against a non-conference foe in the GSL Booster’s holiday tournament Friday, Dec. 27. Unfortunately, the rest of the tournament was cancelled due to weather.

In what ended as a 30-plus point margin, the Panthers’ Miah Monahan put up 24 points in a lopsided victory for the purple and black, and the majority of the team was able to get minutes on the floor. Kendall Guerrero, a sophomore, also helped keep the leading margin by hitting a number of shots, including threes, in the second half.

