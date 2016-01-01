Girls hoops wins two of last three against tough opponents

In a stretch of games that saw the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers knock off one of the top teams in the conference in Central High School (NYA), and a route of Mound Westonka, confidence is up in the locker room.

Although the three-game stretch also included a loss to Rockford, coach Jeff Monahan said he’s happy with the way his team’s performing, even in some aspects of the losses.

He’s also happy with the way one of his starters is playing — Miah Monahan — who was one assist away from a triple-double Tuesday night against the Hawks and dropped 36 points against the Rockets Friday night. She’s averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 boards, 6.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.

