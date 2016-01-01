  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Girls hoops wins two of last three against tough opponents

Submitted by admin on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:06am
By

In a stretch of games that saw the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers knock off one of the top teams in the conference in Central High School (NYA), and a route of Mound Westonka, confidence is up in the locker room.
Although the three-game stretch also included a loss to Rockford, coach Jeff Monahan said he’s happy with the way his team’s performing, even in some aspects of the losses.
He’s also happy with the way one of his starters is playing — Miah Monahan — who was one assist away from a triple-double Tuesday night against the Hawks and dropped 36 points against the Rockets Friday night. She’s averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 boards, 6.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.

(For the complete story, see the Jan. 29 print edition of The Chronicle.)