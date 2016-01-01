Glencoe-Silver Lake alum’s star shining bright at Bemidji State

When she arrived on campus in Bemidji, Zoe Christensen was confident in her athletic abilities. Still, there was plenty to learn.

Today, as a Bemidji State sophomore and the granddaughter of Glencoe’s Phyllis Christensen, Christensen has learned plenty, both in the classroom and as a member of the BSU womens’ track and field team. She recently earned acclaim for two first-place performances at a meet at St. Scholastica. The GSL alum won the weight throw and the shot put.

Christensen won the weight throw with a personal-best effort of 54-feet-9¾, an effort the bested teammate and runner-up Gena Backlund by almost 5 feet. In the shot put, Christensen won with a throw of 44-feet-11¾.

Christensen was a three-sport athlete at GSL. A 2018 graduate, she played soccer, competed on the track team and played basketball for the Panthers while maintaining a spot on the honor roll. She overcame knee injuries in soccer and basketball. Her name is on the GSL track team’s record board. She set the mark, 16.03 seconds, in the 100-meter hurdles her senior year.

