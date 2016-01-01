Glencoe VFW splits doubleheaders

The Glencoe VFW Post 5102 baseball team split a pair of doubleheaders last week, sharing the spoils with Belle Plaine on Monday, June 17, and Sibley East on Saturday, June 22.

Starting pitcher Zach Voelz tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight over a five-inning complete game as Glencoe topped Belle Plaine 9-0 in the first game of the first doubleheader.

Voelz, Jake Stifter and Mason Dietel each had two RBI, with Voelz also joining Carter Ruschmeier and Caden Lang with two hits.

Belle Plaine got the better of its hosts in the second game, winning 5-1 in five innings.

