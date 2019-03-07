Glencoe VFW splits Hutch doubleheader

A doubleheader split with Hutchinson Junior Legion squad helped spring the Glencoe VFW Post 5102 baseball team to three wins out of four games last week.

Glencoe took a narrow loss in the first game of the Hutch twinbill, falling 6-4 to the visitors in six innings.

With Hutchinson leading 3-1, Glencoe rallied for a pair of runs to knot the game at 3-all. However, the visitors bounced back for three more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-3 edge.

The hosts attempted to rally in their final turn at-bat, with Drew Hedtke leading off the sixth with a double.

Jake Christianson drove in Hedtke with a one out RBI groundout, but that was as close as matters got in the two-run loss.

