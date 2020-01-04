Good clean – and yes, competitive – fun

They went to Concordia College hoping to be at least very competitive and have plenty of fun along the way.

Coming back to Glencoe as the tournament champs last month was frosting on the cake.

A group of youngsters from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe recently won the Concordia Kickball Tournament championship for the third consecutive time (2018, ’19 and ’20). The team did not place in 2015 and didn’t make the finals in 2016 and 2017. The team brought home an award as the best-dressed kickball team from the 2016 tournament. Its efforts are filling up the trophy case at the church.

