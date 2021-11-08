  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Graupmann named to MBA’s Hall of Fame

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 10:48am
Louis Graupmann is Plato’s first inductee into the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Hall of Fame.
By

Former Plato Blue Jay will be inducted next month

A reproduced photo of Louis Graupmann posted on the grandstand overlooks the field at the baseball field in Plato. It is fitting since Graupmann has put so much of his life into the Blue Jays as a player and member of the community’s baseball association.
That dedication was honored recently when Graupmann was inducted to the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Hall of Fame. He’ll be inducted at a ceremony next month. He’s Plato’s first inductee into the MBA’s Hall of Fame.
Navigating the nomination and induction process has been a two-year process, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Baseball Association didn’t honor any of the nominees last year.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)