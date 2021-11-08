Graupmann named to MBA’s Hall of Fame

Former Plato Blue Jay will be inducted next month

A reproduced photo of Louis Graupmann posted on the grandstand overlooks the field at the baseball field in Plato. It is fitting since Graupmann has put so much of his life into the Blue Jays as a player and member of the community’s baseball association.

That dedication was honored recently when Graupmann was inducted to the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Hall of Fame. He’ll be inducted at a ceremony next month. He’s Plato’s first inductee into the MBA’s Hall of Fame.

Navigating the nomination and induction process has been a two-year process, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Baseball Association didn’t honor any of the nominees last year.

