Greeley punches her ticket to state

Two main goals were on the minds of GSL gymnasts heading into the Section 2A competition Thursday, Feb. 13, at Panther Field House – focus on little details to achieve the best possible score and cheer for Marissa Greeley to earn a state berth.

Mission accomplished.

The Panthers earned a near-season-high team score of 127.075 and finished sixth in the competition, just 1.75 points off a season-high total, said coach Kim Hahn.

Throughout the week of practice before the section competition, GSL coaches stressed the details of routine, the extra step on a landing and the balance during a landing or footwork during a floor routine. The Panthers’ attention to detail paid off, she said.

Greeley advances

The Panthers also celebrated Greeley earning a state meet berth in vault.

The GSL junior finished sixth with a 9.250 score with a pike tsukhara, a vault with a high degree of difficulty. Greeley, who went to state as a freshman in the floor exercise and just missed making it as a sophomore, will compete in the state Class A meet Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., at Roy Wilkens Auditorium in St. Paul.

(For the complete story, see the Feb. 19 print edition of The Chronicle.)