GSL’s CC teams take first place at meet in Rockford

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 12:47pm

Glencoe-Silver Lake High School’s cross-country teams hit the ground running with their first meet of the season Thursday, Aug. 27, in Rockford.
The dual meet started with both boys and girls varsity teams running the 5 kilometer course first and boys and girls JV running the 2.5 kilometer course afterwards.
The GSL boys varsity win topped Rockford’s boys varsity as the latter only had one competitor and therefore had an incomplete score.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 2 print edition of The Chronicle.)