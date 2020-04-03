GSL’s hoops playoff road to Mankato runs through Jordan

If the Glencoe-Silver Lake boys’ basketball team wants to make it to the sub-section championship game Monday, the road to Mankato runs through Jordan.

While that premise might send the latest in global information systems technology recalculating, the basketball translation is simple: If the Panthers want to extend their season to Monday, March 9, they’ll have to beat the Hubmen in the Section 2AA north sub-section semifinal tomorrow night, Thursday, March 5, 7:45 p.m., at New Prague High School.

The Panthers are 14-13 overall, 7-7 in the Wright County Conference-West and 5-1 against opponents in their section.

