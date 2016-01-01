GSL’s Lemke learning the college game in the trenches: Augsburg sophomore facing on-the-job training

He enjoys a challenge but is learning over again what it takes when you’re not the best player on the line. It’s an every day trial where Paul Lemke is working to become the best college football player he can be.

The son of Mary and Jon Lemke, Paul is a sophomore and the starting center for the Auggies. He has been a mainstay in the Augsburg offensive line this year after starting several games his freshman season. Each day is a learning experience, Lemke said.

Lemke is a good student. In the classroom, his grade-point average is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale. He’s majoring in biochemistry and hopes one day to be an emergency-room doctor. Paul is following in his older brother’s footsteps. “I want to be able to help people when they need it most,” he said.

Last year, Chris Lemke was the starting center. After graduating from Augsburg last spring, Chris Lemke plans to go to medical school.

Chris knows the growing pains his younger brother is enduring. The team is 1-6 overall and preparing for Gustavus Adolphus College this weekend. At 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, Paul has all the physical tools to be a good lineman in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), a league dominated by NCAA Division III powerhouses St. John’s University and the University of St. Thomas. Paul needs to use his strength and learn the best possible techniques to move opposing linemen in the direction that best suits the run/pass-option play the Auggies utilize.

