GSL alum loses his freshmen season to COVID-19

He went to college hoping to play baseball and begin work on a degree. Now, the Coronavirus has pushed half of his plan aside.

Spencer Lilienthal was a shortstop on the Crown College baseball team. When the team was in Florida last week, playing spring games it couldn’t play on Minnesota’s frozen turf, players were told the COVID-19 virus was threatening the season.

Monday, that threat became reality.

Crown College and the members of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference decided Monday, March 16, to cancel all remaining conference contests for the spring 2020 seasons. In addition, Crown College, following the most recent updated advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be canceling any remaining non-conference games/meets for all spring sports and all athletic operations for out of season sports practices and exhibitions.

