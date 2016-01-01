GSL boys drop two, rebound on the road over Central

After a pair of tough defeats against upper-tier Wright County Conference West teams, GSL boys’ hoops team came home Saturday, a bit weary, but feeling good after a victory.

The Panthers fell to Mound Westonka by 13 points in Glencoe last Tuesday, Jan. 21. They suffered a 19-point thumping at Rockford Friday, Jan. 24, before finishing off the week with an eight-point win over Central.

After yesterday’s game at New London-Spicer, the Panthers will host Annandale Friday, 7:30 p.m. Annandale is at 1-3 in the conference, 10-3 overall. The Panthers are 3-3 in league play, 9-8 overall. The Cards have dropped three of their last five games, a stretch that includes a 12-point loss to Mound Westonka. Annandale fell to Litchfield, a team the Panthers previously defeated.

(For the complete story, see the Jan. 29 print edition of The Chronicle.)