GSL falls in regular-season finale, awaits playoff game Tuesday

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Glencoe-Silver Lake will open postseason play Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at Stevens Seminary Stadium, against Watertown-Mayer.

The Panthers are the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA. The Royals are the No. 8 seed. Glencoe-Silver Lake topped Watertown-Mayer, 41-7, Sept. 6 in Watertown. It was the first of three wins for the Panthers after a season-opening setback to Albany.

If GSL is able to win the playoff opener against Watertown-Mayer, the Panthers will host the winner of the Belle Plaine-Providence Academy playoff game Oct. 26, 3 p.m.

Zimmerman 20, GSL 7

After scoring the opening touchdown in the first quarter last night, Wednesday, Oct. 17, Zimmerman ran off 20 points to claim the regular season’s final game and send Glencoe-Silver Lake into the playoffs with a 5-3 record.

GSL scored in the first quarter on Mitchel Jaskowiak’s 10-yard touchdown run. But the Thunder rumbled back with two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 12-7 lead at halftime. The first of the two scores came on a 60-yard run.

Zimmerman’s final score came in the fourth quarter, a 27-yard touchdown that with the two-point conversion gave Zimmerman a 13-point advantage.